Foot found on beach in Sooke

Another foot has been found on Vancouver Island.

Sooke RCMP say a man walking his dog on a beach near Jordan River discovered a shoe with a foot and part of the leg attached.

The case has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner Service to try and make an I.D. and determine if it was a homicide, suicide or accidental. Early analysis show the foot is human according to spokesman Andy Watson.

At least 14 feet have washed up on B.C.’s coastline since 2007 and 10 of them have been identified as belonging to seven people.