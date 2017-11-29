Victoria City Council Eyes More Protection For Cyclists, Motorcyclists And Pedestrians

Victoria Councillor Ben Isitt thinks it’s time to ramp up safety for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestians, so he’s put forward a motion for the city to support the Road Safety Law Reform Group in its efforts to get the province to review and modernize the Motor Vehicle Act.
Legal community representatives, cycling organizations and research institutions comprise the reform group, which says it’s been almost six decades since the act, last updated in 1996, was passed — in a time when riding a bicycle was seen as recreational rather than a way to get to and from work. Isitt says “a robust review” is needed in order to get with the times. “I think it’s long overdue, having a review and update of the provincial legislation,” he says. “There’s been only housekeeping changes, as far as I’m aware, since the legislation first came in more than 50 years ago.”
The group is mulling recommendations including:
• Lower speed limits on local streets
• Increased penalties for dooring (opening a vehicle door in the path of an approaching cyclist)
• Penalties for obstructing a bike lane
• Clarification of rules for passing on the right as a cyclist
Isitt says a few of those stand out to him. “I think some of the issues around passing and dooring of cyclists cause serious injury and death, and those happen every year in our community. So I think that needs to be looked at,” he said. “I think the issue around speed limits on neighbourhood side streets is definitely worth looking at.”
The “mulled recommendations” are very one sided and don’t appear to give consideration to the responsibility of cyclists and pedestrians. The reform group needs to also put forward strong recommendations for legislation (enforceable) ensuring that cyclists and pedestrians become responsible for their own safety as well. a few needed
changes,
abiding by the rules of the road,
training and licensing for cyclists using roadways and designated cycle paths,
being visible by using appropriate lights and reflective clothing,
rules around distracted cycling and walking,
As the current roads are designed for and used predominantly by a user group in cars, buses and trucks, strong consideration needs to be given to the existing rules in place for safe and responsible use. Cyclists and pedestrians have a responsibility to adapt to, understand, and abide by the existing rules. Just because their numbers are increasing, and there is a focus on modifying roadways to accommodate and increase their safety, this does not absolve them of being accountable for their own safety.