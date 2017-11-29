Victoria City Council Eyes More Protection For Cyclists, Motorcyclists And Pedestrians

Victoria Councillor Ben Isitt thinks it’s time to ramp up safety for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestians, so he’s put forward a motion for the city to support the Road Safety Law Reform Group in its efforts to get the province to review and modernize the Motor Vehicle Act.

Legal community representatives, cycling organizations and research institutions comprise the reform group, which says it’s been almost six decades since the act, last updated in 1996, was passed — in a time when riding a bicycle was seen as recreational rather than a way to get to and from work. Isitt says “a robust review” is needed in order to get with the times. “I think it’s long overdue, having a review and update of the provincial legislation,” he says. “There’s been only housekeeping changes, as far as I’m aware, since the legislation first came in more than 50 years ago.”

The group is mulling recommendations including:

• Lower speed limits on local streets

• Increased penalties for dooring (opening a vehicle door in the path of an approaching cyclist)

• Penalties for obstructing a bike lane

• Clarification of rules for passing on the right as a cyclist

Isitt says a few of those stand out to him. “I think some of the issues around passing and dooring of cyclists cause serious injury and death, and those happen every year in our community. So I think that needs to be looked at,” he said. “I think the issue around speed limits on neighbourhood side streets is definitely worth looking at.”

Dr. Scott James



