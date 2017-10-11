 Skip to Content
The White Stripes To Rerelease Three Albums On Sweet Sweet Analog Tape

By Scott James
October 11, 2017 11:54 am
Cassette Store Day.  Yes, it’s a thing — a thing which will occur this Saturday, as a matter of fact.  And who else would you expect to mark the occasion by rereleasing some of his music on cassette than Mr. Everything Old Is New Again himself — Jack White?

The White Stripes‘ first three efforts — 1999’s The White Stripes, 2000’s De Stijl and 2001’s White Blood Cells — have all been remastered for the new release to mark Cassette Store Day in  the United States, which will also be observed around the world in stores which sell music encoded onto other media.  The records will be printed onto white cassettes exclusively for CSD, and black versions will be released in the not too distant future.

OK, you — the beige guy in the middle:  you’re excused. Just don’t leave the city.

Love, Dr. Scott James

