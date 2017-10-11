The White Stripes To Rerelease Three Albums On Sweet Sweet Analog Tape

Cassette Store Day. Yes, it’s a thing — a thing which will occur this Saturday, as a matter of fact. And who else would you expect to mark the occasion by rereleasing some of his music on cassette than Mr. Everything Old Is New Again himself — Jack White?

The White Stripes‘ first three efforts — 1999’s The White Stripes, 2000’s De Stijl and 2001’s White Blood Cells — have all been remastered for the new release to mark Cassette Store Day in the United States, which will also be observed around the world in stores which sell music encoded onto other media. The records will be printed onto white cassettes exclusively for CSD, and black versions will be released in the not too distant future.

This SATURDAY is @CassetteDay! Get the first 3 #WhiteStripes albums on white cassette available at participating record stores only! pic.twitter.com/STfKU3SSaN — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) October 11, 2017

OK, you — the beige guy in the middle: you’re excused. Just don’t leave the city.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo