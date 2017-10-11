John Mann Benefit Concert At The Fabulous Commodore Ballroom

The Canadian music community is coming together for one of their own: Live Nation has announced that Spirit Of Canada: A Benefit For John Mann will be held at the Commodore Ballroom on Sunday November 19.

The Spirit Of The West lead singer has been living with early-onset Alzheimer’s for a few years now; to help with his ongoing care, and to increase awareness of the malady, friends within the music community have put together this benefit, which will feature exclusive performances and collaborations by Spirit Of The West, Odds, Barney Bentall, Dustin Bentall, Jim Byrnes, Kendel Carson, Jim Cuddy, Alan Doyle, Colin James, Sarah McLachlan, Ed Robertson, Shari Ulrich and Spirit — The Next Generation.

Tickets start at $100 plus service charges and fees and are on sale via Live Nation. Anyone wishing to contribute in addition to the show can do that on GoFundMe.

