Next Year: Daltrey Dishes Up Delicious Details On Decades Of Definitive Diary Doodling

Next fall, a book which is sure to be an eye-opener will hit the shops, as Roger Daltrey releases his memoir via Henry Holt and Co. in North America and Blink Publishing in the United Kingdom. Says Daltrey in a media release, “I’ve always resisted the urge to ‘do the memoir,’ but now, finally, I feel I’ve enough perspective. When you’ve spent more than half a century at the epicenter of a band like The Who, perspective can be a problem. Everything happened in the moment. One minute, I’m on the factory floor in Shepherd’s Bush, the next, I’m headlining Woodstock.”

The topic of the book first came up in an interview with Rolling Stone hacks last year. “I’ll only release it if it’s a good book,” he said then. “I don’t care how long it takes … most of the rock biographies that I’ve read I kind of got bored with about halfway to two-thirds of the way through. I hope not to fall into that trap.” Now, though, he appears ready to giddy-up: “It’s taken three years to unpack the events of my life, to remember who did what when and why, to separate the myths from the reality, to unravel what really happened at the Holiday Inn on Keith Moon‘s 21st birthday. I hope the result is more than just another autobiography. I’ve been lucky enough to live in interesting times. I’ve witnessed society, music and culture change beyond recognition. That I’m still here to tell my tale when so many others around me didn’t make it is nothing short of a miracle.”

Daltrey just wrapped the final leg of The Who‘s tour with some South American co-headlining shows alongside Guns N’ Roses. He’s now working on his first solo album since 1992’s Rocks In The Head, and is kicking off a tour later this month, on which he says he’ll be bringing out Who hits along with rarely-heard material and nuggets from his solo career. His band will include Pete Townshend‘s younger brother Simon on guitar.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo