Tuesday-Which-Seems-Kinda-Like-Monday QuickPoll™: Your Preferred Version Of Van Halen

Snappy 63rd birthday today to one of rock’s most flamboyant showmen, Bloomington Indiana’s David Lee Roth, the original lead singer for the mighty Van Halen. In 1985, Sammy Hagar replaced David, and helped the band achieve their first number one album; in 1996, after Sammy and the rest of the band had a bit of a spat, they tried to re-recruit David without success, and as a result, Gary Cherone became their third lead singer. For about fifteen minutes or something, who knows. Last we heard, David’s Van Halen employment application had once again been approved.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Contest posts via RSS



Report A Typo