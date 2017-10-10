the absolute WORST Thanksgiving leftover ideas, like, ever.

Thanksgiving is the meal that keeps on giving. Google leftover turkey recipes and you can find thousands of recipe ideas for pot pie, soup, casseroles, sandwiches and pasta dishes.

But just because you have leftovers, it doesn’t mean turkey can be forced into every recipe.

Quit while you’re ahead with these Thanksgiving leftover turkey ideas.

Fusion FAIL. Turkey Ramen has slices of roasted turkey in place of pork; a roulade made with seasoned stuffing; dumplings filled with creamed spinach; tart pickled cranberries and a mushroom-soy gravy pour. A mound of traditional ramen noodles, standing in for mashed potatoes.

Something from the U.K. combining always delicious donuts (or doughnuts if you prefer) with stuffing (or dressing if you prefer). No thank you.

The idea behind leftover Thanksgiving turkey sushi looks good on paper. It’s stuffing, turkey, and cranberry sauce, wrapped up in turkey skin. The green stuff is mashed potato that mixed with some wasabi.

Here’s something from the ’70s that hopefully stays in the ’70s. Thanks to Jell-O, just hash everything together, congeal it, pile it up.

That’s a cake composed of an entire turkey dinner. Ground turkey filling, mashed potato “icing,” with stuffing, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Rewarm everything except the cranberry sauce just prior to assembling the cake so it’s all easy to spread!