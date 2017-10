So what does Bryan Adams do when he has a big show coming up and doesn’t have a thing to wear?

He does the same thing you and I do when we have a big show coming up and don’t have a thing to wear.

Monday night, laundry night #lifeontheroad in NYC. #prettywomanthemusical #myglamorouslife A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo