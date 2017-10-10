 Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 101217: Young And Old

By Scott James
October 10, 2017 07:54 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Wednesday October 11:  my birthday.  So let’s see what gets the most action this week on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday — the innocence of youth, or the sageness of age — as we play songs with “young” or “old” (or hey, maybe both) in their titles.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the go-ahead signal from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James

