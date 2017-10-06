Scott’s Friday QuickPoll™: Should We Base Traffic Penalties On The Offender’s Income?

Recently, Saanich police caught a scofflaw speeding in a school zone, with no driver’s license and no insurance. The total of all three fines was $1,127.00; most Facebook commenters seem to agree that is was a pretty egregious display of I-couldn’t-care-lessness, and one commenter noted that maybe even a fine of that magnitude could be pocket change to some people, and therefore not much of a deterrent.

Meanwhile, over in a lot of Scandinavian countries, fines for certain infractions are based on the offender’s income — which is why, in Finland, a Nokia executive who was caught doing 45 in a 30 zone was whacked with a fine equalling $US103,000, and two years earlier, the NHL’s Teemu Selanne was handed a $39,000 ticket.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo