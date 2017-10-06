October 10 – 15

Tuesday, October 11th we start The Hunt for Number 9!

As you may have heard, we lost a listener (sad face) dropping us to 8 listeners. We are going to do our best to convince you to be our new 9th listener.

Caller number 30 on the “Turkey Gobble” from Tuesday, Oct 11th – Friday, October 15th wins turkey leftovers from Save-On-Foods.

The Q!’s Beater Bonanza :: 30th Anniversary Edition IS OVER!

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR GRAND PRIZE WINNER :: BILL COX!!! He picked the ’87 Fiero, and it had $5000 in the trunk!

Here’s our snazzy, polished, edited-on-our-Commodore-64 video of the grand prize draw. Behold, much jubilation!

Or, if you’re a fan of DVD features, here’s the unedited version (only sideways for the first minute) from our livestream of the draw.

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 8 of our listeners also get in the draw. This week, we go for the Lotto 649. Here are the numbers: 14,15,17,24,29,34