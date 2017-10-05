Here Are Your Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees For The Class Of 2018

The list of 19 finalists vying for entry into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for 2018 was revealed this morning.

First-time nominees are Rage Against The Machine, Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, Radiohead, Judas Priest, Dire Straits, Kate Bush, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The list also includes The Cars, Depeche Mode, The J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, The Meters, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Link Wray and The Zombies. We’ll find out who’s in and who isn’t this December.

In case you’re gunning for a nomination, here’s what’s required: Your first commercial recording must have been released at least 25 years prior to your year of induction, which means the 2018 nominees had to have their first official recording available no later than 1992. Ballots are delivered to an international voting body of over 900 artists, historians and music industry members who will evaluate factors including musical influence on other artists, and length and depth of career and body of work, with criteria including but not limited to “innovation and superiority in style and technique.”

Fans once again have the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process, now through 1159pm EST Tuesday December 05, by voting here. The top five artists as selected by fan votes will comprise a “fan ballot” which will be tallied along with the rest. The final list of nominees will be revealed in December, and the 33rd annual ceremony will be held at the RRHOF’s home at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland (which rocks, by the way) on Saturday April 14, and then broadcast later on HBO.

