CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR GRAND PRIZE WINNER :: BILL COX!!! He picked the ’87 Fiero, and it had $5000 in the trunk!

Here’s our snazzy, polished, edited-on-our-Commodore-64 video of the grand prize draw. Behold, much jubilation!

Or, if you’re a fan of DVD features, here’s the unedited version (only sideways for the first minute) from our livestream of the draw.

And then, if you’re a real glutton for punishment, check out the videos for ALL 5 of this year’s vehicles below!