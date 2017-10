Obviously delightful, charming and very good-looking people Brett McCoy and Robin Walker of Yellowhead Country discovered they had won $60 million on Lotto Max Saturday September 23. Nice work.

From time to time, we’ve heard about lottery winners waiting weeks, months or even almost until the deadline to claim major prizes. Would you jump on it or lay low for a bit?

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo