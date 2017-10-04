The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 100517: Thanksgivin’er Dinner

Another Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and The Q’s all over it with a Thanksgivin’er All Request Weekend, kicking off Friday just after 4pm with Ryan Awram. What’s on your table this weekend? Turkey? Roast beast? A big ol’ ham? A vegetarian feast? Whatever it is, maybe we’ll be playing a song about it on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, because it’s going to be all about eating and drinking.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the go-ahead signal from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



