With the recent death of Hugh Hefner, Marilyn Monroe’s first photos for Playboy becomes a topic of conversation.

Follow the directions of the Hollywood legend and you can have one of the most handsome turkey-and-stuffing recipes you’ve ever encountered.

Marilyn Monroe wrote two cookbooks in the 1950s, which were sold off at an auction of her personal belongings in 1999. The recipe is dated around 1955 or 1956 when Marilyn was living in New York with her husband, playwright Arthur Miller.

The question, “Where did you get the recipe for this incredible stuffing?”, can be answered with, “from Marilyn Monroe of course!”

For the Stuffing

No garlic

Sourdough

French bread – soak in cold water, wring out, then shred

For chicken giblets – boil in water 5-10 mins

Liver – heart then chop

1 whole or ½ onion, chop & parsley / four stalk celery, chop together following spices – put in rosemary

Thyme, bay leaf, oregano, poultry seasoning, salt, pepper,

Grated Parmesan cheese, 1 handful

1/2lb – 1/4lb ground round – put in frying pan – brown (no oil) then mix raisin 1 ½ cuops or more

1 cup chop nuts (walnuts, chestnuts, peanuts)

1 or 2 hard boiled eggs – chopped mix together

To Prep the Bird