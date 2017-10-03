Steven Tyler Updates Us On His Health Situation

Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler has given fans an update on his health situation after the band were forced to cancel a couple of dates on their “farewell” tour last month, with reports swirling around that Tyler had suffered a seizure.

Last month, Aerosmith issued confirmation that they had pulled the plug on four South American shows because of Tyler’s ill health, and citing “unexpected medical issues”. Later, a report appeared suggesting that he’d had a seizure after the band’s Sao Paulo concert.

Now, in a statement posted on Aerosmith’s official website, Tyler is scotching the rumor that he suffered a seizure. “It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better,” he writes, also revealing that he had returned to the US to undergo an unspecified procedure. “I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure. I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.”

Previously, Tyler had released a statement saying that he waas “not in a life-threatening condition” but that he needed “to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo