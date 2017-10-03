Bruce Cockburn Adds Great White North Shows To His North American Tour -- Including Victoria

Great White North icon, songwriting legend, and possessor of awe-inspiring earrings Bruce Cockburn has a new album called Bone On Bone, and he’s bringing it to the masses on an extensive North American tour — to which he has just added a schwack of Canadian gigs.
The tour, which launches next month, will see him hitting cities across the United States, and now Canada as well. Freshly-added stops include Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria (Friday January 26), Vancouver and Toronto. Cockburn will be traveling with his full live band and says that each show will provide “an intimate evening with Cockburn as he performs the hits and songs spanning over five decades.”
Bruce Cockburn’s updated tour schedule:
11/05 Albany, NY – The Egg
11/06 Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre
11/07 Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre
11/09 Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre
11/10 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
11/11-12 New York, NY – City Winery
11/14 Washington, DC – Birchmere
11/15 Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head
11/17 Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
11/18-19 Old Town – Chicago, IL
11/21 Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
11/22 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
01/23 Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall
01/24 Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre
01/26 Victoria, BC – Alix Goolden Hall
01/27 Vancouver, BC – Centre For The Arts
01/28 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
01/30-31 Portland, OR – Aladdin, Theatre
02/02 Grants Pass, OR – Rogue Theatre
02/03 Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre
02/05 Grass Valley, CA – Center For The Arts
02/07-8 San Francisco, CA – Freight & Salvage
02/09 Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre
02/10 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey
02/12 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
02/13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre
02/15 Salt Lake City, UT – State Room
02/16 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre
02/17 Aspen, CO – Wheeler Opera House
04/14 Dallas, TX – Kessler Theatre
04/15 Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
04/18 Melbourne, FL – Studio At King Center
04/19 Ponte Vedra, FL – Concert Hall
04/20 Atlanta, GA – City Winery
04/21 Franklin, TN – Franklin Theatre
04/23 Richmond, VA – Tin Pan
04/24 Port Washington, NY – Landmark On Main
04/26 Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
04/27 Fall River, MA – Narrow Centre For Arts
04/28 Londonderry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
04/29 Stowe, VT – Performing Arts Centre
05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Lecture Hall
05/04 Lindsay, ON – Academy Theatre
05/05 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
