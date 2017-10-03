Bruce Cockburn Adds Great White North Shows To His North American Tour -- Including Victoria

Great White North icon, songwriting legend, and possessor of awe-inspiring earrings Bruce Cockburn has a new album called Bone On Bone, and he’s bringing it to the masses on an extensive North American tour — to which he has just added a schwack of Canadian gigs.

The tour, which launches next month, will see him hitting cities across the United States, and now Canada as well. Freshly-added stops include Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria (Friday January 26), Vancouver and Toronto. Cockburn will be traveling with his full live band and says that each show will provide “an intimate evening with Cockburn as he performs the hits and songs spanning over five decades.”

Bruce Cockburn’s updated tour schedule:

11/05 Albany, NY – The Egg

11/06 Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre

11/07 Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre

11/09 Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

11/10 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

11/11-12 New York, NY – City Winery

11/14 Washington, DC – Birchmere

11/15 Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head

11/17 Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

11/18-19 Old Town – Chicago, IL

11/21 Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

11/22 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

01/23 Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall

01/24 Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre

01/26 Victoria, BC – Alix Goolden Hall

01/27 Vancouver, BC – Centre For The Arts

01/28 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

01/30-31 Portland, OR – Aladdin, Theatre

02/02 Grants Pass, OR – Rogue Theatre

02/03 Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre

02/05 Grass Valley, CA – Center For The Arts

02/07-8 San Francisco, CA – Freight & Salvage

02/09 Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

02/10 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey

02/12 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

02/13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

02/15 Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

02/16 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

02/17 Aspen, CO – Wheeler Opera House

04/14 Dallas, TX – Kessler Theatre

04/15 Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

04/18 Melbourne, FL – Studio At King Center

04/19 Ponte Vedra, FL – Concert Hall

04/20 Atlanta, GA – City Winery

04/21 Franklin, TN – Franklin Theatre

04/23 Richmond, VA – Tin Pan

04/24 Port Washington, NY – Landmark On Main

04/26 Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

04/27 Fall River, MA – Narrow Centre For Arts

04/28 Londonderry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

04/29 Stowe, VT – Performing Arts Centre

05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Lecture Hall

05/04 Lindsay, ON – Academy Theatre

05/05 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

