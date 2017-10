As previously noted here, U2 released the first single from their new Songs Of Experience album, You’re The Best Thing About Me, earlier this month, with this video coming hot on its heels:

They’ve now unveiled a so-called acoustic version, which eschews the standard person-with-guitar approach in favor of a full rock effort which is a bit toned down from the standard version. Behold it below:

