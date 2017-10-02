Tom Petty Found Unconscious In Full Cardiac Arrest, Unresponsive

TMZ reports that Tom Petty was rushed to hospital last night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to law enforcement spokespeople.
EMTs sped to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was taken to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where sources say he was put on life support. His condition is unknown, but was described as critical at the time he was found.
*UPDATE from TMZ* We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.
CBS reported that Tom had died (in California, a person who is brain dead — experiencing a cessation of all functions of the brain, including the brain stem — is clinically and legally dead).
About an hour later, they posted this:
The LAPD says it cannot confirm earlier reports of singer Tom Petty’s death. TMZ reports that the singer is still clinging to life. pic.twitter.com/Xv4UtVdY4Z
As of 6:10pm, there is still no update on Tom’s condition, but it’s clear that he is in the thoughts of many:
No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6
Shocked to hear about Tom Petty dying. RIP
no words. just thanks. @tompetty pic.twitter.com/224gn9GNbo
Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty
RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin’ music, hard to believe you’re gone.
.@TomPetty… I love you so much. You are in my prayers.
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.
