Tom Petty Found Unconscious In Full Cardiac Arrest, Unresponsive

TMZ reports that Tom Petty was rushed to hospital last night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to law enforcement spokespeople.

EMTs sped to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was taken to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where sources say he was put on life support. His condition is unknown, but was described as critical at the time he was found.

*UPDATE from TMZ* We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

CBS reported that Tom had died (in California, a person who is brain dead — experiencing a cessation of all functions of the brain, including the brain stem — is clinically and legally dead).

More updates on Tom Petty can be found here: https://t.co/6jgLl2utXV — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

About an hour later, they posted this:

The LAPD says it cannot confirm earlier reports of singer Tom Petty’s death. TMZ reports that the singer is still clinging to life. pic.twitter.com/Xv4UtVdY4Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

As of 6:10pm, there is still no update on Tom’s condition, but it’s clear that he is in the thoughts of many:

