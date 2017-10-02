‘spray-on flavoring’ makes everything taste like pumpkin

If your tastebuds can’t get enough pumpkin spice, now you can turn any food or beverage into your favorite treat. Spray-on flavouring makes literally everything taste like pumpkin.

Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice is available in a convenient 3 oz bottle.

Simply Beyond, a brand that specializes in spray-on herbs and spices, created the product. It’s available to purchase on the company’s website

The company also sells other fall flavors like cinnamon and gingerbread, and is even selling all three spices together for a set price.