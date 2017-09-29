The Internet Re Teaser Images For The X-Files Season 11: What The Deuce?

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first images from Season 11 of The X-Files, ahead of the series’ broadcast early next year, and there’s a bit of head-scratching going on in viewerland.

The usual suspects — David Duchovny as FBI Agent Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as Agent Scully — have returned, and the first thing we get to see is Scully lying ostensibly comatose in a hospital bed, with Mulder holding his head in his hands at her bedside. This appears to be inconsistent with the season 10 cliffhanger, which had the immune Scully on a gridlocked bridge attempting to mitigate the effects on Mulder of an alien virus.

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

But hold on there just a second. In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Chris Carter coyly said that “Obviously something unexpected has happened. Everything is by design.”

Well, alright, then.

Carter also let the feline out of the sack regarding some of the upcoming season’s plot points, saying that fans of the Scully-Mulder relationship “have something to look forward to”. Apparently William — the son the two spooks gave up for adoption fifteen years ago — will gain a key role. “William has been an absent center. He will come to the fore.”

Eight of the ten new episodes will feature a different monster; the other two will delve further into the series’ mythology about government conspiracies and Scully’s alien chip. The first episode will get into the backstory of the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis).

