David Bowie Was ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Director’s First Choice

David Bowie was originally considered to play the part of Niander Wallace in the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, says director Denis Villeneuve.

Jared Leto ended up being cast in the villainous role for Blade Runner 2049 after Bowie died in January 2016.

“Our first thought [for the character] had been David Bowie, who had influenced Blade Runner in many ways,” Villeneuve said to Metro UK. “When we learned the sad news, we looked around for someone like that.”

Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on Oct. 6.