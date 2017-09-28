Tom Morello: Another Audioslave Reunion Was On The Drawing Board When Chris Cornell Died

According to Tom Morello, he and his former bandmate Chris Cornell discussed Audioslave getting together again before Cornell’s death in May.

On Friday January 20, Morello and Cornell played the Anti-Inaugural Ball in Los Angeles, playing three Audioslave tunes: Cochise, Like A Stone and Show Me How To Live. Morello, who’s currently schlepping around the country with Prophets Of Rage, told Music Feeds hacks that “Just that night, the last thing Chris said to me was, ‘I had a great time, let’s do this again. Just let me know when.’ We started talking about maybe doing some sort of similar thing where maybe it would be a Prophets of Rage show and then we would drop an Audioslave set into the middle of it, and we’d have a ball.”

As for the three song set, “I just say: ‘Thank god we played it.’ Audioslave hadn’t played in 12 years, although I’d played another show with Chris about a year before that. It was wonderful to be close friends and to rock again and to play some Audioslave songs and stand next to him onstage with his rock-god powerful self, and his amazing voice, his amazing hair and his amazing whole thing. It was wonderful. We hung out afterwards, and it was lovely. We talked about doing it again. And now he’s gone. It’s a horrible tragedy for those of us who knew and loved him and it’s a horrible tragedy for music because he’s one of the best of all time.”

Morello also let slip that there is some unreleased Audioslave material. “From each of the three records there are some really great songs that did not – for reasons that had nothing to do with quality of song – did not make the cut on those records,” he said. “And I’m sure they’ll come out at some point. But, you know, not right now.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo