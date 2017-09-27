Here’s The Promotional Video For Gord Downie’s New 23-Track Double Album

Gord Downie may be down, but he is certainly not out. Downie teamed up with Broken Social Scene‘s Kevin Drew to perform knob-twiddling on his new double album, Introduce Yerself, which is due Friday October 27. Drew, who also produced Downie’s Secret Path album last year, cowrote several of the 23 tracks on the new disc.

In the promotional video for Introduce Yerself, Downie says, “This is my solo record. Each song is about a person,”as we see him referring to a handwritten track list and doing a bit of warbling over a piano. The new material was laid down during a couple of four-day sessions in January of last year and February of this year, and most of the shipping product was assembled using first takes. The CD and download versions will be followed by a vinyl release Friday December 01; preorders go live this Friday at Arts & Crafts and Downie’s website.

Introduce Yerself tracklist:

1. “First Person”

2. “Wolf’s Home”

3. “Bedtime”

4. “Introduce Yerself”

5. “Coco Chanel No. 5”

6. “Ricky Please”

7. “Safe Is Dead”

8. “Spoon”

9. “A Natural”

10. “Faith Faith”

11. “My First Girlfriend”

12. “Yer Ashore”

13. “Love Over Money”

14. “You Me And The B’s”

15. “Snowflake”

16. “A Better End”

17. “Nancy”

18. “Thinking About Us”

19. “The Road”

20. “You Are The Bird”

21. “The Lake”

22. “Far Away And Blurred”

23. “The North”

