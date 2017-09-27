Good job, Co-Op members and customers!

The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island will receive $17,913.33 from Peninsula Co-op members and customers, thanks to a recent fundraiser at the gas pumps.

The first annual Fuel Good Day was held Sept. 19. Peninsula Co-op donated five cents from every litre of gas sold at their 16 gas bars to the Foundation.

“Almost $18,000 was raised on Fuel Good Day, which is absolutely amazing and will go towards making sure even more Island kids reach their full potential,” said Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. “It’s locally-owned organizations like Peninsula Co-op that make us all proud to be living here and working together for the greater good.”

Thanks to 100.3 The Q! listeners for joining Q! staffers at two Colwood and Langford Peninsula Co-Op locations and topping up their tanks on Fuel Good Day.