Satriani on Chickenfoot: ‘I’m sure we’ll be getting together at some point’

Joe Satriani says he’s “feeling very positive” about Chickenfoot making new music in 2018.

The “supergroup”, features Satriani alongside Sammy Hagar, ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Chickenfoot has been mostly inactive since 2012.

During a recent radio interview, the guitarist was asked if there are any future plans for Chickenfoot. “I got a call just as I was getting in the car to go to the airport and it’s Sam saying, ‘I just wanna let you know, 2018, I’m dedicating it all to Chickenfoot.’ It totally blew my mind, and I had no idea what to do with that piece of information. Because I said, ‘You know, Sam, I’m doing a [solo] record and a tour, and a ‘G3′ [ Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and John Petrucci] tour.’ And I was thinking, ‘I have a feeling Chad’s gonna go on a long vacation, ’cause he’s just getting off a two-and-half-year tour [with Red Hot Chili Peppers] or something.’

“So I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’m sure we’ll be getting together at some point next year. I told him, ‘Look, you know I’m working,’ because we rehearsed for the tour at his studio, so he knows all about my schedule. But I said, ‘You know, if I have a day off, I’m there working in the studio with you.’ So I’m feeling very positive about that.”