The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 092817: Hey

Hey now. When I was a wee lad and accidentally used “hey” in a sentence, Mom would immediately respond with the time honored trope “Hay is for horses”, at which point I’d groan and roll my eyes so dramatically that people half expected me to levitate, spin my head 360 degrees and projectile vomit green goo. I think it might be a good thing she isn’t around for this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, because we’re going to be playing songs which have “hey” in their titles or lyrics.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the go-ahead signal from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo