New To Netflix October 2017

The fall season is upon us: pumpkins, falling leaves, rainy evenings, and Netflix.
I think we can all agree on an 11/10 stokedness for Stranger things 2!
First though, here’s what’s leaving soon:
October 1st
- Romeo + Juliet
- The Dark Knight
- Titanic
October 9th
- Mad Max: Fury Road
October 10th
- 300
October 15th
- Happy Feet
- P.S. I Love You
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
October 16th
- Entourage
Now for what’s coming to Netflix:
October 1st
- Alienate
- As You Are
- Black Mass
- Boys in the Trees
- Dead Set
- Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High Season 1
- Generation Iron 2
- Lockup: Disturbing The Peace: Collection 1
- Our Brand is Crisis
- Patriots Day
- Sticky Notes
- Valley of the Dolls
October 2nd
- Los 33
- Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
October 3rd
- 13 Demons
- Cult of Chucky
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth
October 5th
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamilijen) Season 1
- It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper And Beyond
October 6th
- Chelsea Season 2
- ID-O Season 1
- Kiboah Klashers Season 2
- Once Upon A Time Season 6
- Scandal Season 7
- Skylanders Academy Season 2
- Suburra Season 1
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
- World Party Season 3
October 7th
- Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life
- Wolves
October 10th
- Christina P: Mother Inferior
October 11th
- Goosebumps
October 12th
- Ali G Indahouse
- Dynasty Season 1
- Fe de etarras (Bomb Scared)
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Band
- Riverdale Season 2
- The Kite Runner
October 13th
- Dragons’ Den Season 14
- El Especial de Alex Fernazdez el Especial
- Kingdom of Us
- Mindhunter Season 1
- Super Monsters Season 2
- Supernatural Season 12
- The Babysitter
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4
October 14th
- Jane the Virgin Season 4
- This is Not What I Expected
October 15th
- Learning to Drive
- Lego: City Season 1
- Money
- Slasher: Guilty Party
- West Coast Customs Season 6
- What We Did on Our Holiday
October 16th
- Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 1
October 17th
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
October 19th
- EDtv
- War of the Worlds
October 20th
- 1922
- Do the Right Thing
- Haters Back Off Season 2
- One of Us
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
- Wheelman
October 21st
- The Vampire Diaries Season 8
October 24th
- The Hunt Season 1
- Wanted Season 1 and 2
October 25th
- Godzilla (1998)
- The Final Master
October 26th
- Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood
- Iceman
- Strange Weather
October 27th
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
- Life in Pieces Season 2
- Stranger Things 2 Season 2
October 30th
- Judah Friedlander: America is the Greatest in the United States
October 31st
- Ben’s at Home
