New To Netflix October 2017

By Megan Gibson
-
September 26, 2017 04:13 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
New To Netflix October 2017

The fall season is upon us: pumpkins, falling leaves, rainy evenings, and Netflix. 

I think we can all agree on an 11/10 stokedness for Stranger things 2!

First though, here’s what’s leaving soon:

October 1st

  • Romeo + Juliet
  • The Dark Knight
  • Titanic

October 9th

  • Mad Max: Fury Road

October 10th

  • 300

October 15th

  • Happy Feet
  • P.S. I Love You
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

October 16th

  • Entourage

Now for what’s coming to Netflix:

October 1st

  • Alienate
  • As You Are
  • Black Mass
  • Boys in the Trees
  • Dead Set
  • Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High Season 1
  • Generation Iron 2
  • Lockup: Disturbing The Peace: Collection 1
  • Our Brand is Crisis
  • Patriots Day
  • Sticky Notes
  • Valley of the Dolls

October 2nd

  • Los 33
  • Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

October 3rd

  • 13 Demons
  • Cult of Chucky
  • Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth

October 5th

  • Bonus Family (Bonusfamilijen) Season 1
  • It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper And Beyond

October 6th

  • Chelsea Season 2
  • ID-O Season 1
  • Kiboah Klashers Season 2
  • Once Upon A Time Season 6
  • Scandal Season 7
  • Skylanders Academy Season 2
  • Suburra Season 1
  • The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
  • World Party Season 3

October 7th

  • Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life
  • Wolves

October 10th

  • Christina P: Mother Inferior

October 11th

  • Goosebumps

October 12th

  • Ali G Indahouse
  • Dynasty Season 1
  • Fe de etarras (Bomb Scared)
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Band
  • Riverdale Season 2
  • The Kite Runner

October 13th

  • Dragons’ Den Season 14
  • El Especial de Alex Fernazdez el Especial
  • Kingdom of Us
  • Mindhunter Season 1
  • Super Monsters Season 2
  • Supernatural Season 12
  • The Babysitter
  • The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4

October 14th

  • Jane the Virgin Season 4
  • This is Not What I Expected

October 15th

  • Learning to Drive
  • Lego: City Season 1
  • Money
  • Slasher: Guilty Party
  • West Coast Customs Season 6
  • What We Did on Our Holiday

October 16th

  • Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 1

October 17th

  • Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

October 19th

  • EDtv
  • War of the Worlds

October 20th

  • 1922
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Haters Back Off Season 2
  • One of Us
  • The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
  • Wheelman

October 21st

  • The Vampire Diaries Season 8

October 24th

  • The Hunt Season 1
  • Wanted Season 1 and 2

October 25th

  • Godzilla (1998)
  • The Final Master

October 26th

  • Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
  • Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning
  • Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives
  • Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood
  • Iceman
  • Strange Weather

October 27th

  • Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
  • Life in Pieces Season 2
  • Stranger Things 2 Season 2

October 30th

  • Judah Friedlander: America is the Greatest in the United States

October 31st

  • Ben’s at Home

 

Happy Netflixing!  ~Megan

Source: mobilesyrup

 

 

 

