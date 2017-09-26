New To Netflix October 2017

The fall season is upon us: pumpkins, falling leaves, rainy evenings, and Netflix.

I think we can all agree on an 11/10 stokedness for Stranger things 2!

First though, here’s what’s leaving soon:

October 1st

Romeo + Juliet

The Dark Knight

Titanic

October 9th

Mad Max: Fury Road

October 10th

300

October 15th

Happy Feet

P.S. I Love You

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

October 16th

Entourage

Now for what’s coming to Netflix:

October 1st

Alienate

As You Are

Black Mass

Boys in the Trees

Dead Set

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High Season 1

Generation Iron 2

Lockup: Disturbing The Peace: Collection 1

Our Brand is Crisis

Patriots Day

Sticky Notes

Valley of the Dolls

October 2nd

Los 33

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

October 3rd

13 Demons

Cult of Chucky

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth

October 5th

Bonus Family (Bonusfamilijen) Season 1

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper And Beyond

October 6th

Chelsea Season 2

ID-O Season 1

Kiboah Klashers Season 2

Once Upon A Time Season 6

Scandal Season 7

Skylanders Academy Season 2

Suburra Season 1

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

World Party Season 3

October 7th

Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life

Wolves

October 10th

Christina P: Mother Inferior

October 11th

Goosebumps

October 12th

Ali G Indahouse

Dynasty Season 1

Fe de etarras (Bomb Scared)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Band

Riverdale Season 2

The Kite Runner

October 13th

Dragons’ Den Season 14

El Especial de Alex Fernazdez el Especial

Kingdom of Us

Mindhunter Season 1

Super Monsters Season 2

Supernatural Season 12

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4

October 14th

Jane the Virgin Season 4

This is Not What I Expected

October 15th

Learning to Drive

Lego: City Season 1

Money

Slasher: Guilty Party

West Coast Customs Season 6

What We Did on Our Holiday

October 16th

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 1

October 17th

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

October 19th

EDtv

War of the Worlds

October 20th

1922

Do the Right Thing

Haters Back Off Season 2

One of Us

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

October 21st

The Vampire Diaries Season 8

October 24th

The Hunt Season 1

Wanted Season 1 and 2

October 25th

Godzilla (1998)

The Final Master

October 26th

Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood

Iceman

Strange Weather

October 27th

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Life in Pieces Season 2

Stranger Things 2 Season 2

October 30th

Judah Friedlander: America is the Greatest in the United States

October 31st

Ben’s at Home

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Source: mobilesyrup