Ex-Black Crowes Rich Robinson, Marc Ford project: The Magpie Salute

By all accounts, the Black Crowes are done. Rich and Chris Robinson don’t have any interest in reviving the band for the love of the music. The Chris Robinson Brotherhood is the singer’s current project, owing a lot of inspiration to the Grateful Dead.

Now, Rich Robinson has teamed up with some old bandmates and is touring with an eclectic nightly set-list of revolving Crowes tunes, inspired covers and originals. This is the Magpie Salute.

Rich formed the band in 2016. Much to the delight of Black Crowes fans, former guitarist Marc Ford is involved. Longtime Crowes bassist Sven Pipien is onboard. Brit John Hogg is the vocalist. In total with background singers, the Magpie Salute is a 10-piece band.