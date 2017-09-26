Director Martin Scorsese to Teach Online Filmmaking Class

MasterClass offers online classes for students of all skill levels. Their instructors are the best in the world in their field. Now they welcome legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese to an internet-based course in making movies.



The Oscar-winning director (The Wolf of Wall Street, Gangs of New York, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Casino) will debut the class in early 2018. The class costs $90 for unlimited access to more than 20 video lessons.

Scorsese will deconstruct his films and dive into how he approaches filmmaking, with lessons on editing, storytelling, and working with actors. Students will be able to upload video questions to Scorsese, who will provide feedback.

“I was excited by this project because it gave me a chance to pass down my own inspirations and experiences and practices and evolutions,” Scorsese said in a statement, “not as a blueprint for how to make movies but as a guidepost, an offering to young people attempting to find their own way.”

MasterClass e-learning has released more than a dozen celebrity-led online courses, including Kevin Spacey, chef Gordon Ramsay, Dustin Hoffman, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, and Steve Martin.