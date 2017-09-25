Obit: soul singer Charles Bradley, 68

Soul singer Charles Bradley, who drew comparisons to James Brown, died Sept. 23 following a long illness. He was 68.

Bradley most recently played a show in Victoria in 2014 at the Phillips Backyard Weekender.

In September of 2016, doctors discovered a cancerous tumour in his stomach. Bradley was forced to cancel upcoming tour dates including the Rifflandia Festival in Victoria.

He returned to the road that fall. Earlier this month, the cancer spread to his liver.

“I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true,” Bradley said earlier this month. “When I come back, I’ll come back strong, with God’s love. With God’s will, I’ll be back soon.”

Bradley passed away in Brooklyn surrounded by family, friends and band members.

Charles Bradley spent decades working as a chef and playing gigs on the side. His first single to gain traction was 2002’s “Take It as It Comes,” which ultimately led to his acclaimed 2011 full-length debut, No Time for Dreaming. He was age 62.