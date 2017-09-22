Yoko Ono tell soda pop company to stop using name ‘John Lemon’

Yoko Ono Lennon’s lawyers recently sent legal letters to John Lemon, a Polish lemonade company that distributes to bars and restaurants in the U.K. and other European countries.

Her lawyers cited trademark infringement against her husband’s name and personal rights, telling the East London Advertiser, “They were abusing and misusing the legacy of John Lennon to sell their soda.”

Ono’s legal team also pointed in the direction of a Facebook post by John Lemon Ireland that displayed a mural of Lennon holding lemons with the company’s logo underneath. Some ads showed round glasses along with the words, “Let It Be.”

Upon receiving the letters, word is John Lemon agreed to change its name to On Lemon.

“All of us involved with this product are startups and we couldn’t take on someone who is worth many, many millions,” Mr. Lemonade Alternative Drinks founder Karol Chamera told the East London Advertiser.

Interesting to note, John Lemon registered its trademark in 2014, while the John Lennon brand was not registered until last year.