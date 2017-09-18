The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 092117: =)

All this week at 1040am on Laff It Up, I’m giving away tickets to see Jim Jefferies at Save-On-Food Memorial Centre, Saturday December 09. There’s going to be plenty of smiling, giggling, chortling, tittering, guffawing, cackling and perhaps even snickering at that one — and that’s also what’s going to be happening this week on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday, as we play rock songs about all of those things, plus smiling, jokes, joking, mirth, and amusement.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the giddy-up gesticulation from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



