50 Years Ago The Doors Get Banned From The Ed Sullivan Show

It was 50 years ago today, September 17th, 1967, that the Doors had their one and only performance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The infamous banning occurred after a producer from the show asked the band to change a lyric in “Light My Fire” ‘Girl we couldn’t get much higher‘ to something else. After all, this is a family show and you can’t say “higher” on television.

Of course, Jim Morrison being the fearless rebel he was, sang it as originally intended.

They were immediately banned and never appeared on the show again.

~Megan