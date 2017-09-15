Win Your Jim Jefferies Tickets When You Laff It Up With Scott James

Jim Jefferies will bring a whole lot of funny to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Saturday December 09; I have some tickets for that show in my European carryall, and you can win a couple from me next week (Monday September 18 through Friday September 22).

Join me for Laff It Up at 1040am; we’ll listen to a bit of laughing performed by someone we all know, and if you can tell me who it is, I’ll send you and one of your associates to do even more laughing with one of the funniest and most irreverent Australians on planet Earth.

Here he is in action (definitely NSFW):

Love, Dr. Scott James



