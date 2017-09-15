New Foo Fighters Album Out Today.

Foo Fighters release their ninth studio album today. Concrete And Gold today is thhe follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways and was a direct response to the way that record was made — instead of traveling the country and recording in different studios, documenting the whole thing along the way, the Foos hunkered down quietly in one place and made the new album close to home.

The album features guest appearances from Justin Timberlake, Paul McCartney, The Bird And The Bee‘s Inara George, the Kills’ Alison Mosshart and Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman.

Dave Grohl recently spent time with Johan, the EMT who acted quickly to take care of his broken leg after he fell offstage during a show in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2015. Grohl posted a selfie of himself with Johan and the caption “Reunited!” in one shot, while also flashing back to a photo of the EMT taking care of Grohl onstage in Sweden. In recounting the incident back in 2015, Grohl recalled asking Johan to come onstage with him and hold his leg in place while he finished the show — which Johan agreed to do. Grohl recalled, “I don’t know who was having more fun, me or Johan.”… That’s so rock n’ roll.

~Graham