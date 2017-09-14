The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 091417: Under The Covers

September 14 1974, a little tune called I Shot The Sheriff began its five week stay at number one on the North American charts. A lot of people said, “Hey, I like that new Eric Clapton tune”, and they were half right: although Eric sang it, it was actually written by Bob Marley and released by The Wailers the year prior. It still stands as one of the most iconic cover songs of all time.

We’re going to play a whole lot of covers on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday: songs written and perhaps originally performed by one artist, then redone by someone else — often with greater success.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the giddy-up gesticulation from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

