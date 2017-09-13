Move over Tommy Tutone: another hit ‘phone number’ song

You’d think after Tommy Tutone’s phone-number-in-the-title song there’d be more songs with digits in the title landing high in the charts. An R&B song is a notch away from tying the 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny” for a quirky record.

Rapper artist Logic (born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) has a rare honor on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. His “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Alessia Cara recently moved from No. 9 to No. 5, becoming only the second title featuring a phone number to reach the top five.

Tommy Tutone’s pop-rock classic “867-5309/Jenny,” climbed to No. 4 in 1982.

If Logic’s song can rise one more position, it’ll tie for the highest-charting phone number-referencing title in the chart’s 59-year history. And, if it can jump two more spots, it’ll call the record all its own.

By the way, what happens when you call 1-800-273-8255?

The number doubles as the number for the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Hotline.