Free Colwood pub: you pick up and haul

Tucked away in the back of the Colwood Corners development is a pub you can have for free. You have until mid October to get it off the property.

The old Colwood Inn, formerly Colwood Roadhouse, and known as Cross Roads Bar & Grill, has been sitting fenced off on the back of the property at 1913 Sooke Road since it was moved to make room for a sales centre for the development.

League Assets Corp. had big plans for the development, called Capital City Centre. League ran out of cash in 2013. Onni Group of Vancouver took over and Colwood Corners is reportedly now good to go.

But what about the pub? The City of Colwood posted this Sept. 12 on their official Facebook page:

As the City of Colwood says, “Onni is offering to gift the old Colwood pub to interested parties. The cost to transport the building, ownership of land in a new location and renovation costs would be borne by the recipient.”

Rodney Rao, Development Manager at Onni says, “We’ve received a lot of interest in the future of the old Colwood pub. While, unfortunately, we are not able to refurbish or restore the building into operable conditions at the Colwood Corners site, we understand that it may hold nostalgia for many in the community, and so we want to allow the opportunity and creative ability to further its lifespan.”

To submit your request for the pub, please contact: rrao@onni.com