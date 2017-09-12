Gene Simmons Announces A Two Thousand Dollar Gene Simmons Box Set (Or Fifty-Two Thousand, If You’d Like Him To Deliver It To You)

The new Gene Simmons box set is a safe bet. By which I mean, it comes in a safe which weighs 17.2 kilograms, so I’ll bet that you’ve never seen a bunch of music packaged up this way before.

The Vault is nothing if not comprehensive. It contains ten discs of solo material, a leather bound photo book, a Gene Simmons action figure (in civilian duds, not KISSwear), a gold medallion which proclaims In Gene We Trust, and what’s being referred to as “a surprise item”.

For a small additional one time payment of $50,000, you can get The Gene Simmons Vault Home Experience, which consists of The Genester personally delivering The Vault to your home. Or, if that’s a tad too rich, $25,000 will get you The Producer Experience — exclusive studio time with Gene, and access to more unreleased recordings.

And no. I am not making this up. Behold:

THE GENE SIMMONS VAULT EXPERIENCE is here! Visit https://t.co/qVhsVFyZCh for all the details. pic.twitter.com/BHzL8gq3YQ — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 12, 2017

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo