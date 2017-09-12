 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW5:30 AM - 9:00 AMEd Bain and The Q! Morning Show
listen live
Home

Gene Simmons Announces A Two Thousand Dollar Gene Simmons Box Set (Or Fifty-Two Thousand, If You’d Like Him To Deliver It To You)

By Scott James
-
September 12, 2017 06:54 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Gene Simmons Announces A Two Thousand Dollar Gene Simmons Box Set (Or Fifty-Two Thousand, If You'd Like Him To Deliver It To You)

The new Gene Simmons box set is a safe bet.  By which I mean, it comes in a safe which weighs 17.2 kilograms, so I’ll bet that you’ve never seen a bunch of music packaged up this way before.

The Vault is nothing if not comprehensive.  It contains ten discs of solo material, a leather bound photo book, a Gene Simmons action figure (in civilian duds, not KISSwear), a gold medallion which proclaims In Gene We Trust, and what’s being referred to as “a surprise item”.

For a small additional one time payment of $50,000, you can get The Gene Simmons Vault Home Experience, which consists of The Genester personally delivering The Vault to your home.  Or, if that’s a tad too rich, $25,000 will get you The Producer Experience — exclusive studio time with Gene, and access to more unreleased recordings.

And no.  I am not making this up.  Behold:

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
!