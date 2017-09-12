Eric Clapton: ‘Maybe The Guitar Is Over’?

A new documentary about Eric Clapton is making the rounds at film festivals. Clapton is in Toronto this week to promote Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Told by Billboard that major guitar manufactures are having financial difficulties, and some kid’s music tastes lean more towards EDM (electronic dance music) these days, Clapton said, “I didn’t realize it was that bad,” laughing.

“I’m out of touch. I mean, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know where it’s gonna go either. I think anything that has a natural process will end up where it’s supposed to be. My kids listen to classic rock, but that may only be because of me, because that’s what I’ve played to them. I mean, from the time of their conception, they’ve been listening to music through the womb. I played them playlists, just brainwashed my kids, and at the back of it was always the guitar or some kind of solo instrument or a singer. My belief in music is it’s all good. It’s all good. Even stuff that doesn’t appear to be so, it’s all good.”

Billboard followed up with stats from June’s Washington Post story that said sales of guitars were down to 1 million a year from 1.5 million, and that major manufacturers Gibson and Fender were having financial difficulties.

“I don’t know. Maybe the guitar is over,” Clapton said, laughing again. “Good question though.”