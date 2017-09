Next month, after being off the air for six years, Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm will return with a new season on HBO.

Bryan Cranston appears to be playing Larry’s therapist while ‘Portlandia’s’ Carrie Brownstein appears as a colleague. Series regulars like David, Jeff Garlin, J.B.¬†Smoove and Susie Essman return. Curb’s ninth season also features guest stars including Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, and Nasim Pedrad.

The series returns October 1 with 10 new episodes.