Donald Fagen: Carrying On The Steely Dan Legacy

Following the passing of Walter Becker Sunday September 03, Steely Dan cofounder Donald Fagen, writing in a tribute to Becker, indicated that “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.” He’ll put his money where his mouth is with a string of eight North American shows this fall under the Steely Dan banner — the first tour since Becker’s death.

The tour kicks off Friday October 13 in Thackerville Oklahoma, and will span two weeks, with the finale Wednesday October 25 in National Harbor Maryland. Following the US shows, Steely Dan will be off to the UK with the Doobie Brothers.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen a Becker-less Steely Dan: he missed the band’s Classic East and Classic West gigs in July due to an unspecified health issue. He last appeared with the band Saturday May 27.

Ahead of the Steely Dan shows, Fagen will continue his Night Flyers tour through Sunday September 24.

Steely Dan Tour Dates

October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

October 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

October 19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

October 20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

October 22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

October 25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor

