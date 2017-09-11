Donald Fagen: Carrying On The Steely Dan Legacy

Following the passing of Walter Becker Sunday September 03, Steely Dan cofounder Donald Fagen, writing in a tribute to Becker, indicated that “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.” He’ll put his money where his mouth is with a string of eight North American shows this fall under the Steely Dan banner — the first tour since Becker’s death.
The tour kicks off Friday October 13 in Thackerville Oklahoma, and will span two weeks, with the finale Wednesday October 25 in National Harbor Maryland. Following the US shows, Steely Dan will be off to the UK with the Doobie Brothers.
This won’t be the first time we’ve seen a Becker-less Steely Dan: he missed the band’s Classic East and Classic West gigs in July due to an unspecified health issue. He last appeared with the band Saturday May 27.
Ahead of the Steely Dan shows, Fagen will continue his Night Flyers tour through Sunday September 24.
Steely Dan Tour Dates
October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
October 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
October 19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
October 20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor
October 22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
October 25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
