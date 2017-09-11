Book: “Hit So Hard: A Memoir” by Patty Schemel, drummer of ’90s band, Hole

Patty Schemel was a drummer at the epicenter of the Seattle grunge scene in the early ’90s, best known for her work with the alternative rock band Hole.



Hit So Hard: A Memoir expands upon a documentary film of the same name about Schemel released in 2011.

Schemel was considered by Kurt Cobain as Nirvana’s drummer after the departure of their drummer, Chad Channing. After Dave Grohl’s audition, Schemel became Cobain’s second choice. She was recruited in 1992 by Courtney Love to join Hole at the suggestion of Cobain. She was Hole from 1992 until 1998.

In 1995, Schemel became the first woman ever to appear on the cover of Drum World magazine.

But Hole was plagued by tragedy and addiction, and by the time the band went on tour in support of their album Live Through This in 1994, both Cobain and Hole bassist Kristen Pfaff were dead at age 27.

In Hit So Hard, Schemel discusses her battles with drug addiction, sexism she faced in the music industry, Kurt Cobain’s final intervention and subsequent death, her exit from Hole, her life of homelessness in L.A., and her path to sobriety.

Hit So Hard will be available on October 31.