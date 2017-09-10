Super Septuagenarian Seger Serving Up Several Supplementary Sounds Shortly

At 72 years young, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Bob Seger shows no signs of slowing down: he’ll deliver a new album this November, with the first single slated to arrive later this month, according to the man himself last night during a gig at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in his home city of Detroit.

Seger mentioned early in the show that the single was supposed to have been out this past Friday but was delayed. He guaranteed that it would be released before his next Detroit show, which is scheduled for Saturday September 23 at the Palace Of Auburn Hills. The album — Seger’s 18th studio effort — has been under construction in Nashville; it’s the first since 2014’s Ride Out.

Recently, Seger added six more shows to his Runaway Train Tour, including a stop in Seattle. The tour wraps in Chicago on Friday November 17.

