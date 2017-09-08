Win a pair of passes to Tragically Hip documentary “Long Time Running” this Thursday, September 14th

All this week September 11 – 14 on The Q! Morning Show, be Caller #30 whenever you hear a Tragically Hip song to win a pair of passes to the special one day only Victoria screening of The Q! House Band’s long awaited documentary “Long Time Running” (check out the trailer) at SilverCity Victoria on Thursday, September 14th!

According to Elevation Pictures, “LONG TIME RUNNING chronicles the emotional and epic lead up to the iconic Canadian band’s now-legendary 2016 tour that captured the heart of the nation. Viewers will be given a unique and exclusive perspective into The Tragically Hip’s world through intimate moments, behind-the-scenes and on-stage footage, personal interviews with the band and close friends, as well reactions from their devoted fans from across the country.”

FYI – There are VERY LIMITED TICKETS for this event. You can try to get yours at the Box Office, but will likely be sold out before Monday. (All the more reason to win ’em from us!) One things for sure. Buckle up, Hip fans, ’cause this will be one emotional rollercoaster. We love ya, Gord.

