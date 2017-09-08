New Foo Fighters Song “The Line” And Mystery Guest.

Foo Fighters have released a brand new song called “The Line” from the band’s upcoming ninth album, Concrete And Gold.

Dave Grohl described the song as “a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you’re fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line.” The track is the third to be unveiled ahead of Concrete And Gold‘s September 15th arrival, following “Run” and “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.”

In other Foo News, Dave Grohl revealed that Justin Timberlake is the mystery guest on the band’s new album Concrete And Gold. Grohl had previously described the singer and sometime actor as the “world’s biggest pop star” and “more than a pop star”.

~Graham