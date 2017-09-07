The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 090717: Esquimalt Ribfest

Ribfest returns to Esquimalt’s Bullen Park starting Friday, with several teams of rib experts going head to head to see who cooks up the most delicious offerings, the beverage garden, all kinds of things to keep the kids occupied, the 5th annual Rods And Rides car show on Saturday, and of course plenty of live music all weekend — all in support of local charities via the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Fund. Admission is free, you can win Ribfest food vouchers this week on The Q Afternoon Show starring Ryan Awram (he’ll be taking the Q Afternoon Show on the road to Bullen Park on Friday) and there’s more Ribfest info right over here.

In light of all that, this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday is all about the chomping and slurping: we’re going to play songs about eating and/or drinking, or food and beverages.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the giddy-up gesticulation from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

