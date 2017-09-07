Here’s a prequel we never saw coming: ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’

Netflix has landed Ratched, a new drama series with Sarah Paulson set to star as a younger version of the wicked Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Ratched will explore the psychiatric nurse’s origins beginning in 1947 and chronicle how she became the cold caregiver made famous by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film.

The movie’s original producer Michael Douglas, is set to executive produce the series. His father, Kirk Douglas, co-owned the “Cuckoo’s Nest” film rights. Michael Douglas and Saul Zaentz co-produced Milos Forman’s Jack Nicholson-starring film set in an Oregon psychiatric hospital.

“Cuckoo’s Nest” was based on Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel. The film adaption won the Oscar for best picture, earning Nicholson and “Nurse Ratched” Louise Fletcher the Academy Award for best supporting actress.